Americas Car Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) Has Decreased By -2.63 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Americas Car Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $72.23, to imply an increase of 0.22% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The CRMT share’s 52-week high remains $127.96, putting it -77.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $58.12. The company has a valuation of $461.55M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 90.75K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Americas Car Mart, Inc. (CRMT), translating to a mean rating of 2.75. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRMT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Americas Car Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) trade information

After registering a 0.22% upside in the last session, Americas Car Mart, Inc. (CRMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 73.72 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 0.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.23%, and -11.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.04%. Short interest in Americas Car Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) saw shorts transact 0.97 million shares and set a 13.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.25, implying a decrease of -7.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $55.00 and $83.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRMT has been trading -14.91% off suggested target high and 23.85% from its likely low.

Americas Car Mart, Inc. (CRMT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Americas Car Mart, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Americas Car Mart, Inc. (CRMT) shares are -24.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -96.46% against -10.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -187.00% this quarter before jumping 415.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $345.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $388.68 million.

CRMT Dividends

Americas Car Mart, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Americas Car Mart, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Americas Car Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s Major holders

Americas Car Mart, Inc. insiders hold 9.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.04% of the shares at 101.70% float percentage. In total, 92.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.97 million shares (or 15.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $96.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 0.74 million shares, or about 11.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $73.39 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Americas Car Mart, Inc. (CRMT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 0.41 million shares. This is just over 6.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.31 million, or 4.88% of the shares, all valued at about 37.07 million.