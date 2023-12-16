Allego NV (NYSE: ALLG) Friday’s Performance: Up 28.78% From The Lows, Now What?

Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.39, to imply an increase of 10.32% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The ALLG share’s 52-week high remains $4.89, putting it -251.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.99. The company has a valuation of $371.38M, with an average of 88530.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 140.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Allego NV (ALLG), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALLG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG) trade information

After registering a 10.32% upside in the last session, Allego NV (ALLG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4200 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 10.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.81%, and -4.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.73%. Short interest in Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG) saw shorts transact 0.33 million shares and set a 2.48 days time to cover.

Allego NV (ALLG) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $83.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $68.99 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $60.89 million and $38.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.60% before jumping 77.80% in the following quarter.

ALLG Dividends

Allego NV has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allego NV has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG)’s Major holders

Allego NV insiders hold 15.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.15% of the shares at 98.01% float percentage. In total, 83.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.71 million shares (or 7.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Palantir Technologies Inc. with 1.17 million shares, or about 0.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.21 million.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund holds roughly 1.4 million shares. This is just over 0.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.1 million