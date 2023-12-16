After This Week’s 3.44% Gain In Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT), We Just Learned Something New

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.72, to imply a decrease of -2.35% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The PHAT share’s 52-week high remains $17.02, putting it -95.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.84. The company has a valuation of $499.22M, with an average of 0.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 536.81K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT), translating to a mean rating of 1.29. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PHAT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.11.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT) trade information

After registering a -2.35% downside in the last session, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.32 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -2.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.44%, and 18.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.28%. Short interest in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT) saw shorts transact 5.5 million shares and set a 8.72 days time to cover.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) shares are -27.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.57% against 15.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.50% this quarter before falling -36.00% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $800k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.49 million.

PHAT Dividends

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s Major holders

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 17.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.00% of the shares at 94.18% float percentage. In total, 78.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. . As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 10.11 million shares (or 17.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $88.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd with 3.76 million shares, or about 6.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $32.79 million.

We also have Invesco Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Invesco Global Fund holds roughly 1.76 million shares. This is just over 3.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.11 million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about 9.67 million.