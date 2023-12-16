After The Stock Fell -28.57% Over The Week, Is Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) Still A Buy?

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.10, to imply a decrease of -12.86% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The BTM share’s 52-week high remains $11.15, putting it -430.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.99. The company has a valuation of $27.68M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 125.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BTM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM) trade information

After registering a -12.86% downside in the last session, Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.93 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -12.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -28.57%, and -8.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.23%. Short interest in Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 2.55 days time to cover.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $172.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $175.94 million.

BTM Dividends

Bitcoin Depot Inc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bitcoin Depot Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM)’s Major holders

Bitcoin Depot Inc insiders hold 52.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.05% of the shares at 149.23% float percentage. In total, 71.05% institutions holds shares in the company.