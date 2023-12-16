After The Stock Fell -2.62% Over The Week, Is Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) Still A Buy?

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply an increase of 5.08% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The DTSS share’s 52-week high remains $1.53, putting it -705.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $7.08M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 548.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Datasea Inc (DTSS), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DTSS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information

After registering a 5.08% upside in the last session, Datasea Inc (DTSS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1939 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 5.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.62%, and -9.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -87.60%. Short interest in Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 0.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 87.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DTSS has been trading -689.47% off suggested target high and -689.47% from its likely low.

DTSS Dividends

Datasea Inc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Datasea Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s Major holders

Datasea Inc insiders hold 43.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.67% of the shares at 13.55% float percentage. In total, 7.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32076.0 shares (or 0.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29413.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 16136.0 shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $14796.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 16136.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14845.0