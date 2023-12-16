After The Stock Fell -1.89% Over The Week, Is Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: FMST) Still A Buy?

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:FMST)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.63, to imply an increase of 0.83% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The FMST share’s 52-week high remains $10.00, putting it -175.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.77. The company has a valuation of $17.53M, with an average of 11160.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.55K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd (FMST), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FMST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:FMST) trade information

After registering a 0.83% upside in the last session, Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd (FMST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.10 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.89%, and 15.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.21%. Short interest in Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:FMST) saw shorts transact 19000.0 shares and set a 2.06 days time to cover.

FMST Dividends

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:FMST)’s Major holders

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd insiders hold 0.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.33% of the shares at 0.33% float percentage. In total, 0.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rfp Financial Group LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 246.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.0.