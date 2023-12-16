After Sinking 16.96% During Past Week, Is Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) Still A Buy?

Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.00, to imply a decrease of -1.48% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The GBIO share’s 52-week high remains $7.35, putting it -267.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $132.16M, with an average of 1.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 741.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Generation Bio Co (GBIO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GBIO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.46.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) trade information

After registering a -1.48% downside in the last session, Generation Bio Co (GBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.19 this Friday, 12/15/23, dropping -1.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.96%, and 69.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.11%. Short interest in Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) saw shorts transact 2.02 million shares and set a 2.51 days time to cover.

Generation Bio Co (GBIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Generation Bio Co share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Generation Bio Co (GBIO) shares are -60.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.43% against 14.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.40% this quarter before jumping 20.80% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $1.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $180k.

GBIO Dividends

Generation Bio Co has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Generation Bio Co has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s Major holders

Generation Bio Co insiders hold 13.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.26% of the shares at 101.07% float percentage. In total, 87.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 8.43 million shares (or 12.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC with 8.28 million shares, or about 12.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $16.56 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Generation Bio Co (GBIO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 4.05 million shares. This is just over 6.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.18 million, or 3.30% of the shares, all valued at about 4.37 million.