After Jumping 3.80% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE)?

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.84, to imply an increase of 4.13% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The PLSE share’s 52-week high remains $11.08, putting it -12.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.34. The company has a valuation of $541.20M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 207.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PLSE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) trade information

After registering a 4.13% upside in the last session, Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.48 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 4.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.80%, and 54.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 255.23%. Short interest in Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) saw shorts transact 2.39 million shares and set a 9.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying a decrease of -96.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLSE has been trading 49.19% off suggested target high and 49.19% from its likely low.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $200k and $9k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

PLSE Dividends

Pulse Biosciences Inc has its next earnings report out on November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pulse Biosciences Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.