After A Decline Of -22.46% From The High, Can Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) Recover Quickly?

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s traded shares stood at 0.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.64, to imply an increase of 4.42% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The TNGX share’s 52-week high remains $13.03, putting it -22.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.47. The company has a valuation of $1.09B, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX), translating to a mean rating of 1.17. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TNGX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) trade information

After registering a 4.42% upside in the last session, Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.78 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 4.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.90%, and 47.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.76%. Short interest in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) saw shorts transact 9.76 million shares and set a 15.18 days time to cover.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tango Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) shares are 203.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 13.01% against 15.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.20% this quarter before jumping 6.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 56.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $8.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.04 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.41 million and $5.77 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.50% before jumping 39.40% in the following quarter.

TNGX Dividends

Tango Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tango Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s Major holders

Tango Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 14.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.94% of the shares at 108.13% float percentage. In total, 92.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TRV GP IV, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 19.36 million shares (or 19.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 10.37 million shares, or about 10.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $34.42 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds roughly 2.4 million shares. This is just over 2.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.7 million, or 1.67% of the shares, all valued at about 5.65 million.