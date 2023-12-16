After A Decline Of -201.57% From The High, Can American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ: AMLI) Recover Quickly?

American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.27, to imply an increase of 10.43% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The AMLI share’s 52-week high remains $3.83, putting it -201.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $272.62M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 311.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for American Lithium Corp (AMLI), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMLI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) trade information

After registering a 10.43% upside in the last session, American Lithium Corp (AMLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2900 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 10.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.43%, and 8.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.81%. Short interest in American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) saw shorts transact 2.56 million shares and set a 8.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.59, implying an increase of 80.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $10.06 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMLI has been trading -692.13% off suggested target high and -96.85% from its likely low.

American Lithium Corp (AMLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Lithium Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. American Lithium Corp (AMLI) shares are -41.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.69% against 8.30%.

AMLI Dividends

American Lithium Corp has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Lithium Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI)’s Major holders

American Lithium Corp insiders hold 5.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.98% of the shares at 7.36% float percentage. In total, 6.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.5 million shares (or 4.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 0.67 million shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.34 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Lithium Corp (AMLI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF holds roughly 10.95 million shares. This is just over 5.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.25 million, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 0.47 million.