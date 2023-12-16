908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) Up Almost 22.50% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ:MASS)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.95, to imply an increase of 2.45% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The MASS share’s 52-week high remains $10.97, putting it -37.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.85. The company has a valuation of $257.42M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 151.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for 908 Devices Inc (MASS), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MASS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ:MASS) trade information

After registering a 2.45% upside in the last session, 908 Devices Inc (MASS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.50 this Friday, 12/15/23, jumping 2.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.06%, and 22.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.33%. Short interest in 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ:MASS) saw shorts transact 1.43 million shares and set a 8.32 days time to cover.

908 Devices Inc (MASS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 908 Devices Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. 908 Devices Inc (MASS) shares are -6.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.35% against 10.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.10% this quarter before jumping 15.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $14.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.07 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.64 million and $8.65 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.60% before jumping 16.40% in the following quarter.

MASS Dividends

908 Devices Inc has its next earnings report out between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 908 Devices Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ:MASS)’s Major holders

908 Devices Inc insiders hold 7.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.57% of the shares at 91.88% float percentage. In total, 84.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 4.01 million shares (or 12.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 1.88 million shares, or about 5.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $14.92 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 908 Devices Inc (MASS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 3.98 million shares. This is just over 12.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.48 million, or 4.59% of the shares, all valued at about 11.8 million.