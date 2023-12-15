YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) Is Currently -4.59 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF)’s traded shares stood at 4.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.43, to imply a decrease of -0.97% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The YPF share’s 52-week high remains $18.23, putting it -4.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.24. The company has a valuation of $6.85B, with an average of 3.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) trade information

After registering a -0.97% downside in the last session, YPF ADR (YPF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.94, dropping -0.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.64%, and 66.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 89.66%. Short interest in YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) saw shorts transact 3.89 million shares and set a 0.95 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

YPF ADR (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing YPF ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. YPF ADR (YPF) shares are 29.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -15.11% against -16.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.60% this quarter before falling -9.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $4.45 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.39 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.64 billion and $4.26 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.10% before jumping 3.10% in the following quarter.

YPF Dividends

YPF ADR has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. YPF ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

YPF ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.99% of the shares at 49.99% float percentage. In total, 49.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Helikon Investments Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.98 million shares (or 0.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $148.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citigroup Inc. with 3.15 million shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $46.89 million.

We also have Causeway Emerging Markets Fund and SCM Tr-ICON Natural Resources & Infrastructure Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the YPF ADR (YPF) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Causeway Emerging Markets Fund holds roughly 0.33 million shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.35 million, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 5.21 million.