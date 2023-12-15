XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE: XPEV) Stock Dropped -14.75% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV)’s traded shares stood at 11.95 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.82, to imply a decrease of -5.27% or -$0.83 in intraday trading. The XPEV share’s 52-week high remains $23.62, putting it -59.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.51. The company has a valuation of $11.33B, with an average of 9.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

After registering a -5.27% downside in the latest session, XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.28, dropping -5.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.15%, and -14.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.14%. Short interest in XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) saw shorts transact 55.29 million shares and set a 5.5 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing XPeng Inc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) shares are 30.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.48% against 2.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.70% this quarter before falling -2.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.87 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.89 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $733.4 million and $564.72 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 155.00% before jumping 235.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -41.23% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 6.58% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.74% annually.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc ADR has its next earnings report out between March 15 and March 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. XPeng Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

XPeng Inc ADR insiders hold 1.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.29% of the shares at 12.43% float percentage. In total, 12.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 11.87 million shares (or 1.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $173.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with 6.65 million shares, or about 0.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $97.16 million.

We also have Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund holds roughly 6.97 million shares. This is just over 0.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $101.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.22 million, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about 47.09 million.