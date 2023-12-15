Why SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.17, to imply a decrease of -3.12% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The SES share’s 52-week high remains $4.35, putting it -100.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.33. The company has a valuation of $763.25M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 508.24K shares over the past 3 months.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

After registering a -3.12% downside in the last session, SES AI Corporation (SES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.44, dropping -3.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.36%, and -11.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.11%. Short interest in SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) saw shorts transact 5.97 million shares and set a 12.67 days time to cover.

SES AI Corporation (SES) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SES AI Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SES AI Corporation (SES) shares are 10.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.67% against -0.70%.

SES Dividends

SES AI Corporation has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SES AI Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders

SES AI Corporation insiders hold 30.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.86% of the shares at 63.43% float percentage. In total, 43.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.68 million shares (or 11.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $84.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is General Motors Holdings LLC with 33.06 million shares, or about 10.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $80.66 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SES AI Corporation (SES) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 4.61 million shares. This is just over 1.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.67 million, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about 8.95 million.