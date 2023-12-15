Why Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT)’s traded shares stood at 5.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.64, to imply a decrease of -0.78% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The IOT share’s 52-week high remains $35.99, putting it -0.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.48. The company has a valuation of $19.25B, with an average of 6.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) trade information

After registering a -0.78% downside in the last session, Samsara Inc (IOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.91, dropping -0.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.66%, and 35.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 186.73%. Short interest in Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) saw shorts transact 11.94 million shares and set a 4.85 days time to cover.

Samsara Inc (IOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Samsara Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Samsara Inc (IOT) shares are 22.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 138.46% against 20.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 250.00% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $258.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $267.03 million.

IOT Dividends

Samsara Inc has its next earnings report out between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Samsara Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT)’s Major holders

Samsara Inc insiders hold 3.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.98% of the shares at 84.57% float percentage. In total, 81.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Catalyst Group Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 33.43 million shares (or 18.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $926.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 21.42 million shares, or about 11.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $593.53 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Samsara Inc (IOT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.39 million shares. This is just over 2.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $121.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.61 million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about 100.15 million.