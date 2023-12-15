Why JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD)’s traded shares stood at 7.43 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.75, to imply an increase of 5.74% or $1.51 in intraday trading. The JD share’s 52-week high remains $67.10, putting it -141.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.01. The company has a valuation of $37.81B, with an average of 11.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

After registering a 5.74% upside in the latest session, JD.com Inc ADR (JD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.77, jumping 5.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.90%, and -2.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.57%. Short interest in JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) saw shorts transact 33.71 million shares and set a 2.79 days time to cover.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JD.com Inc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. JD.com Inc ADR (JD) shares are -30.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 16.73% against 25.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -5.70% this quarter before jumping 12.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $41.8 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $35.57 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $42.75 billion and $33.64 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.20% before jumping 5.70% in the following quarter.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc ADR has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JD.com Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.23, with the share yield ticking at 0.83% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

JD.com Inc ADR insiders hold 5.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.40% of the shares at 16.27% float percentage. In total, 15.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 18.46 million shares (or 1.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $513.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 18.31 million shares, or about 1.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $508.85 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JD.com Inc ADR (JD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 14.12 million shares. This is just over 1.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $392.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.75 million, or 0.56% of the shares, all valued at about 215.53 million.