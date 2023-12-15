Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) Fell -41.38% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s traded shares stood at 9.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $64.16, to imply an increase of 12.72% or $7.24 in intraday trading. The W share’s 52-week high remains $90.71, putting it -41.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.51. The company has a valuation of $7.57B, with an average of 4.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) trade information

After registering a 12.72% upside in the last session, Wayfair Inc (W) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 67.11, jumping 12.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.90%, and 40.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 95.07%. Short interest in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) saw shorts transact 20.78 million shares and set a 4.35 days time to cover.

Wayfair Inc (W) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wayfair Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wayfair Inc (W) shares are 20.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 84.05% against 25.70%.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wayfair Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

Wayfair Inc insiders hold 5.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 117.18% of the shares at 123.40% float percentage. In total, 117.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.03 million shares (or 14.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $847.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 10.68 million shares, or about 11.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $694.58 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wayfair Inc (W) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 6.96 million shares. This is just over 7.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $452.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.65 million, or 4.04% of the shares, all valued at about 237.21 million.