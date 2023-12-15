Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s traded shares stood at 1.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.43, to imply an increase of 8.19% or $2.0 in intraday trading. The VSAT share’s 52-week high remains $47.35, putting it -79.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.02. The company has a valuation of $3.29B, with an average of 1.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) trade information

After registering a 8.19% upside in the last session, Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.00, jumping 8.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.95%, and 28.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.49%. Short interest in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) saw shorts transact 10.44 million shares and set a 8.74 days time to cover.

Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Viasat, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) shares are -35.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 89.55% against -2.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 127.30% this quarter before falling -98.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 65.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.11 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.11 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $714.1 million and $666.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 55.00% before jumping 66.90% in the following quarter.

VSAT Dividends

Viasat, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Viasat, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s Major holders

Viasat, Inc. insiders hold 12.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.66% of the shares at 98.54% float percentage. In total, 86.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.29 million shares (or 13.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $672.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with 11.36 million shares, or about 9.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $468.58 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5.07 million shares. This is just over 4.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $93.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.27 million, or 1.83% of the shares, all valued at about 93.78 million.