Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VS) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -1.86% Loss

Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.18, to imply an increase of 2.44% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The VS share’s 52-week high remains $3.34, putting it -1755.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $1.98M, with an average of 1.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) trade information

After registering a 2.44% upside in the last session, Versus Systems Inc (VS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1964, jumping 2.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.86%, and 16.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.00%. Short interest in Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) saw shorts transact 0.97 million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Versus Systems Inc (VS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Versus Systems Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Versus Systems Inc (VS) shares are -69.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90.48% against 20.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -36.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $280k.

VS Dividends

Versus Systems Inc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Versus Systems Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS)’s Major holders

Versus Systems Inc insiders hold 44.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.51% of the shares at 11.64% float percentage. In total, 6.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 1.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45913.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 38223.0 shares, or about 0.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $16435.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1207.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $678.0