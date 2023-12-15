Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA) Up Almost 58.36% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s traded shares stood at 8.54 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.02, to imply an increase of 33.51% or $1.26 in intraday trading. The VRCA share’s 52-week high remains $8.69, putting it -73.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.33. The company has a valuation of $211.14M, with an average of 80370.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 147.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) trade information

After registering a 33.51% upside in the latest session, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.98, jumping 33.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.07%, and 58.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 82.55%. Short interest in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) saw shorts transact 3.99 million shares and set a 29.03 days time to cover.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) shares are -15.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -123.53% against 12.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -278.60% this quarter before falling -126.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -56.20% compared to the previous financial year.

VRCA Dividends

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s Major holders

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 39.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.90% of the shares at 59.28% float percentage. In total, 35.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.04 million shares (or 11.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 2.95 million shares, or about 7.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $17.04 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1.5 million shares. This is just over 3.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.81 million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about 4.7 million.