Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) Have Declined -36.78% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s traded shares stood at 1.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.52, to imply an increase of 9.26% or $1.4 in intraday trading. The VRNA share’s 52-week high remains $26.44, putting it -60.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.83. The company has a valuation of $1.32B, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 390.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ:VRNA) trade information

After registering a 9.26% upside in the last session, Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.54, jumping 9.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.85%, and 9.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.78%. Short interest in Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ:VRNA) saw shorts transact 6.03 million shares and set a 12.57 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Verona Pharma Plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) shares are -21.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.35% against 15.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -56.20% this quarter before falling -23.80% for the next one.

VRNA Dividends

Verona Pharma Plc ADR has its next earnings report out between March 03 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Verona Pharma Plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s Major holders

Verona Pharma Plc ADR insiders hold 3.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.89% of the shares at 81.35% float percentage. In total, 78.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.11 million shares (or 13.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $150.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 6.32 million shares, or about 12.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $133.56 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1.43 million shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.16 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 25.63 million.