UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) Added 9.65 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)’s traded shares stood at 18.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.67, to imply an increase of 2.80% or $0.7 in intraday trading. The PATH share’s 52-week high remains $25.47, putting it 0.78% up since that peak but still an impressive 57.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.98. The company has a valuation of $14.53B, with an average of 19.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) trade information

After registering a 2.80% upside in the last session, UiPath Inc (PATH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.43, jumping 2.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.65%, and 42.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 101.97%. Short interest in UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) saw shorts transact 38.88 million shares and set a 5.54 days time to cover.

UiPath Inc (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing UiPath Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. UiPath Inc (PATH) shares are 36.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 235.71% against 9.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.70% this quarter before jumping 9.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $383.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $348.85 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.42% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 238.93% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 46.20% annually.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc has its next earnings report out on November 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UiPath Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

UiPath Inc insiders hold 6.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.45% of the shares at 73.42% float percentage. In total, 68.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 47.33 million shares (or 9.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $809.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 35.08 million shares, or about 7.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $581.23 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UiPath Inc (PATH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 27.4 million shares. This is just over 5.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $468.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.5 million, or 2.17% of the shares, all valued at about 173.93 million.