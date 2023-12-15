This Week’s 9.49% Gain In Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) Taught Us Something New

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM)’s traded shares stood at 2.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.50, to imply an increase of 7.66% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The PRM share’s 52-week high remains $9.59, putting it -113.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.79. The company has a valuation of $687.51M, with an average of 1.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) trade information

After registering a 7.66% upside in the last session, Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.72, jumping 7.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.49%, and 7.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.77%. Short interest in Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) saw shorts transact 3.66 million shares and set a 2.21 days time to cover.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Perimeter Solutions SA share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) shares are -29.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -135.29% against -0.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.40% this quarter before falling -300.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $37.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $48.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $41.27 million and $43.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.70% before jumping 10.60% in the following quarter.

PRM Dividends

Perimeter Solutions SA has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Perimeter Solutions SA has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.