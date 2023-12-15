This Week’s 10.42% Gain In SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Taught Us Something New

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.92, to imply a decrease of -2.25% or -$1.08 in intraday trading. The SLG share’s 52-week high remains $50.11, putting it -6.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.06. The company has a valuation of $3.22B, with an average of 2.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) trade information

After registering a -2.25% downside in the latest session, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.11, dropping -2.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.42%, and 33.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.14%. Short interest in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) saw shorts transact 16.14 million shares and set a 9.61 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SL Green Realty Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) shares are 76.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.99% against -6.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.90% this quarter before falling -1.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $162.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $163.82 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $224.87 million and $235.57 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -27.70% before dropping -30.50% in the following quarter.

SLG Dividends

SL Green Realty Corp. has its next earnings report out between January 23 and January 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SL Green Realty Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.25, with the share yield ticking at 6.93% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s Major holders

SL Green Realty Corp. insiders hold 0.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.23% of the shares at 92.60% float percentage. In total, 92.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.56 million shares (or 17.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $347.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 10.26 million shares, or about 15.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $308.23 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4.32 million shares. This is just over 6.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $160.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.71 million, or 4.21% of the shares, all valued at about 102.32 million.