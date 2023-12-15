This Is A Time To Invest In Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC)’s traded shares stood at 7.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $50.36, to imply a decrease of -0.29% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The WFC share’s 52-week high remains $50.55, putting it -0.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.25. The company has a valuation of $182.90B, with an average of 21.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) trade information

After registering a -0.29% downside in the latest session, Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.65, dropping -0.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.25%, and 17.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.97%. Short interest in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) saw shorts transact 28.18 million shares and set a 1.83 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wells Fargo & Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) shares are 19.40% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.24% against -0.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before falling -12.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $20.34 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.13 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.66 billion and $20.73 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.40% before dropping -2.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -5.15% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 59.52% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.67% annually.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Co. has its next earnings report out on January 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wells Fargo & Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.30, with the share yield ticking at 2.58% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

Wells Fargo & Co. insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.30% of the shares at 75.35% float percentage. In total, 75.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 330.55 million shares (or 18.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.11 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 268.9 million shares, or about 14.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $11.48 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 117.01 million shares. This is just over 6.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.99 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 89.34 million, or 4.90% of the shares, all valued at about 3.81 billion.