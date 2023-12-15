This Is A Time To Invest In Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE)

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s traded shares stood at 10.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.41, to imply an increase of 6.27% or $0.85 in intraday trading. The BE share’s 52-week high remains $26.55, putting it -84.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.51. The company has a valuation of $3.23B, with an average of 5.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) trade information

After registering a 6.27% upside in the last session, Bloom Energy Corp (BE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.24, jumping 6.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.82%, and 16.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.63%. Short interest in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) saw shorts transact 32.66 million shares and set a 5.68 days time to cover.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bloom Energy Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bloom Energy Corp (BE) shares are -16.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.29% against -4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -55.60% this quarter before jumping 77.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $481.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $352.72 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $462.58 million and $260.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.10% before jumping 35.50% in the following quarter.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corp has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bloom Energy Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Bloom Energy Corp insiders hold 11.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.82% of the shares at 90.46% float percentage. In total, 79.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 24.98 million shares (or 11.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $360.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 19.22 million shares, or about 8.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $276.98 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bloom Energy Corp (BE) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund holds roughly 15.38 million shares. This is just over 6.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $221.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.37 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 91.78 million.