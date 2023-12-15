This Is A Time To Build A Position In Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: SOL)

Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE:SOL)’s traded shares stood at 1.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.74, to imply an increase of 9.60% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The SOL share’s 52-week high remains $5.60, putting it -104.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.20. The company has a valuation of $165.14M, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 506.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE:SOL) trade information

After registering a 9.60% upside in the last session, Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.79, jumping 9.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.38%, and 3.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.38%. Short interest in Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE:SOL) saw shorts transact 1.04 million shares and set a 2.56 days time to cover.

Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Emeren Group Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL) shares are -28.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.00% against 18.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $50.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $32.71 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $40.8 million and $12.88 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.60% before jumping 154.00% in the following quarter.

SOL Dividends

Emeren Group Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out on November 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Emeren Group Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE:SOL)’s Major holders

Emeren Group Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.28% of the shares at 56.33% float percentage. In total, 56.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Shah Capital Management. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 17.43 million shares (or 99.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 4.3 million shares, or about 24.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $16.29 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2.26 million shares. This is just over 12.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.52 million, or 8.73% of the shares, all valued at about 5.29 million.