This Is A Time To Build A Position In Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)’s traded shares stood at 7.22 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $49.74, to imply a decrease of -0.99% or -$0.5 in intraday trading. The C share’s 52-week high remains $53.23, putting it -7.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.17. The company has a valuation of $95.21B, with an average of 22.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) trade information

After registering a -0.99% downside in the latest session, Citigroup Inc (C) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 51.54, dropping -0.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.75%, and 10.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.98%. Short interest in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) saw shorts transact 31.19 million shares and set a 1.91 days time to cover.

Citigroup Inc (C) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Citigroup Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Citigroup Inc (C) shares are 3.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.24% against -0.10%.

C Dividends

Citigroup Inc has its next earnings report out on January 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Citigroup Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.96, with the share yield ticking at 3.94% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)’s Major holders

Citigroup Inc insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.43% of the shares at 72.61% float percentage. In total, 72.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 170.04 million shares (or 8.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.83 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 163.34 million shares, or about 8.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.52 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Citigroup Inc (C) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 57.64 million shares. This is just over 2.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.65 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 46.35 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 2.13 billion.