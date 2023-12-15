This Is A Time To Build A Position In Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY)

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s traded shares stood at 18.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.19, to imply a decrease of -1.32% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The CHWY share’s 52-week high remains $52.88, putting it -161.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.53. The company has a valuation of $8.71B, with an average of 15.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

After registering a -1.32% downside in the last session, Chewy Inc (CHWY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.29, dropping -1.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.99%, and 0.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.55%. Short interest in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) saw shorts transact 21.17 million shares and set a 3.11 days time to cover.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chewy Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Chewy Inc (CHWY) shares are -50.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.43% against 3.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -500.00% this quarter before jumping 20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $2.8 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.9 billion.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc has its next earnings report out on December 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chewy Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Chewy Inc insiders hold 1.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.81% of the shares at 89.48% float percentage. In total, 87.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.1 million shares (or 13.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $635.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 16.07 million shares, or about 13.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $634.31 million.

We also have Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chewy Inc (CHWY) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund holds roughly 4.07 million shares. This is just over 3.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $119.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.09 million, or 2.59% of the shares, all valued at about 104.73 million.