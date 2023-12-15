Stock Of Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ: STTK) Jumped By 206.02 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ:STTK)’s traded shares stood at 3.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.61, to imply a decrease of -5.03% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The STTK share’s 52-week high remains $7.50, putting it -13.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.33. The company has a valuation of $280.86M, with an average of 7.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ:STTK) trade information

After registering a -5.03% downside in the latest session, Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.50, dropping -5.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 178.91%, and 206.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 187.40%. Short interest in Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ:STTK) saw shorts transact 0.32 million shares and set a 5.65 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Shattuck Labs Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) shares are 109.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.37% against 15.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.70% this quarter before falling -4.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 74.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $130k. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $390k and $57k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

STTK Dividends

Shattuck Labs Inc has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shattuck Labs Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ:STTK)’s Major holders

Shattuck Labs Inc insiders hold 14.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.10% of the shares at 56.23% float percentage. In total, 48.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.37 million shares (or 15.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redmile Group, LLC with 5.62 million shares, or about 13.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $17.53 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1.23 million shares. This is just over 2.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.16 million, or 2.74% of the shares, all valued at about 2.51 million.