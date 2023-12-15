Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) Stock Jumping 16.36% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s traded shares stood at 21.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.69, to imply an increase of 4.79% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The SIRI share’s 52-week high remains $7.95, putting it -39.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.32. The company has a valuation of $21.84B, with an average of 16.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

After registering a 4.79% upside in the last session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.75, jumping 4.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.81%, and 16.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.57%. Short interest in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw shorts transact 176.3 million shares and set a 15.27 days time to cover.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sirius XM Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) shares are 48.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -3.13% against -12.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $2.3 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.18 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.28 billion and $2.14 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.60% before jumping 1.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.85% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -0.22% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.54% annually.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.10, with the share yield ticking at 1.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Sirius XM Holdings Inc insiders hold 84.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.53% of the shares at 79.46% float percentage. In total, 12.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 61.3 million shares (or 1.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $277.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 49.27 million shares, or about 1.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $223.18 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF holds roughly 65.56 million shares. This is just over 1.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $288.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25.51 million, or 0.66% of the shares, all valued at about 130.1 million.