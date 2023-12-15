Should You Expect Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) To Recover From Its 61.95% Gain From Highs?

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s traded shares stood at 14.99 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $62.81, to imply an increase of 0.50% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The UBER share’s 52-week high remains $63.03, putting it -0.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.90. The company has a valuation of $129.25B, with an average of 39.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) trade information

After registering a 0.50% upside in the latest session, Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 63.03, jumping 0.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.80%, and 16.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 153.98%. Short interest in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) saw shorts transact 54.51 million shares and set a 2.06 days time to cover.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Uber Technologies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) shares are 44.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 107.96% against 24.50%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -14.17% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 108.11% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.17% annually.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Uber Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Uber Technologies Inc insiders hold 0.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.63% of the shares at 78.76% float percentage. In total, 78.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 155.05 million shares (or 7.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.69 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 144.14 million shares, or about 7.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $6.22 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 59.98 million shares. This is just over 2.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.59 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 28.13 million, or 1.38% of the shares, all valued at about 1.21 billion.