Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) After -25.9% Decline From High?

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL)’s traded shares stood at 5.11 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $101.30, to imply an increase of 0.99% or $0.99 in intraday trading. The ORCL share’s 52-week high remains $127.54, putting it -25.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $79.43. The company has a valuation of $278.47B, with an average of 16.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

After registering a 0.99% upside in the latest session, Oracle Corp. (ORCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 115.35, jumping 0.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.84%, and -11.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.93%. Short interest in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) saw shorts transact 16.09 million shares and set a 2.51 days time to cover.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oracle Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Oracle Corp. (ORCL) shares are -19.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.01% against 14.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.10% this quarter before falling -1.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $13.29 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2024, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.74 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.43% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 8.43% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.79% annually.

ORCL Dividends

Oracle Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oracle Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.44, with the share yield ticking at 1.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL)’s Major holders

Oracle Corp. insiders hold 41.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.78% of the shares at 75.43% float percentage. In total, 43.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 147.27 million shares (or 5.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.88 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 121.23 million shares, or about 4.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.25 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oracle Corp. (ORCL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 50.71 million shares. This is just over 1.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.12 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 37.83 million, or 1.38% of the shares, all valued at about 3.82 billion.