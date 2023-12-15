Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR): Can A Stock Be Down -28.32% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s traded shares stood at 8.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.43, to imply an increase of 2.78% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The SABR share’s 52-week high remains $7.92, putting it -78.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.99. The company has a valuation of $1.68B, with an average of 5.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

After registering a 2.78% upside in the last session, Sabre Corp (SABR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.68, jumping 2.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.71%, and 20.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.32%. Short interest in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) saw shorts transact 29.2 million shares and set a 5.34 days time to cover.

Sabre Corp (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sabre Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sabre Corp (SABR) shares are 24.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 52.63% against 17.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 63.20% this quarter before jumping 122.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $691.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $787.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $631.18 million and $742.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.60% before jumping 6.00% in the following quarter.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corp has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sabre Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 0.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Sabre Corp insiders hold 1.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.85% of the shares at 90.54% float percentage. In total, 88.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 50.38 million shares (or 13.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $223.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 39.91 million shares, or about 10.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $176.81 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sabre Corp (SABR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 22.44 million shares. This is just over 5.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $99.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.2 million, or 3.22% of the shares, all valued at about 54.06 million.