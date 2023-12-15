Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Down -36.59% YTD

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX:REI)’s traded shares stood at 2.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.56, to imply an increase of 4.70% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The REI share’s 52-week high remains $2.54, putting it -62.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.37. The company has a valuation of $305.18M, with an average of 1.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX:REI) trade information

After registering a 4.70% upside in the last session, Ring Energy Inc (REI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6300, jumping 4.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.31%, and 0.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.59%. Short interest in Ring Energy Inc (AMEX:REI) saw shorts transact 13.79 million shares and set a 6.48 days time to cover.

Ring Energy Inc (REI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ring Energy Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ring Energy Inc (REI) shares are -15.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.71% against -30.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $97.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $99.31 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $99.7 million and $88.08 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.80% before jumping 12.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 100.74% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -38.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 37.00% annually.

REI Dividends

Ring Energy Inc has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ring Energy Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX:REI)’s Major holders

Ring Energy Inc insiders hold 10.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.64% of the shares at 52.95% float percentage. In total, 47.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 49.66 million shares (or 25.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $84.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.35 million shares, or about 4.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $14.28 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ring Energy Inc (REI) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2.7 million shares. This is just over 1.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.56 million, or 1.31% of the shares, all valued at about 4.37 million.