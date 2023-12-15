Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Revolve Group Inc (NYSE:RVLV)’s traded shares stood at 2.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.71, to imply an increase of 7.14% or $1.18 in intraday trading. The RVLV share’s 52-week high remains $32.59, putting it -84.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.25. The company has a valuation of $1.28B, with an average of 1.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Revolve Group Inc (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

After registering a 7.14% upside in the last session, Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.80, jumping 7.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.07%, and 29.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.44%. Short interest in Revolve Group Inc (NYSE:RVLV) saw shorts transact 10.15 million shares and set a 8.69 days time to cover.

Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Revolve Group Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) shares are 6.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -53.16% against 25.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -72.70% this quarter before falling -21.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $246.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $274.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $259.15 million and $279.61 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.80% before dropping -1.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 72.82% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -52.02% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.10% annually.

RVLV Dividends

Revolve Group Inc has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Revolve Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Revolve Group Inc (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

Revolve Group Inc insiders hold 0.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 125.78% of the shares at 126.56% float percentage. In total, 125.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.08 million shares (or 17.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $116.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.12 million shares, or about 14.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $100.37 million.

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 4.71 million shares. This is just over 11.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $77.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.87 million, or 4.58% of the shares, all valued at about 27.41 million.