PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTCT) Is Currently -116.81 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s traded shares stood at 1.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.60, to imply a decrease of -1.11% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The PTCT share’s 52-week high remains $59.84, putting it -116.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.53. The company has a valuation of $2.08B, with an average of 0.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) trade information

After registering a -1.11% downside in the last session, PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.15, dropping -1.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.02%, and 35.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.69%. Short interest in PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) saw shorts transact 8.89 million shares and set a 7.69 days time to cover.

PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PTC Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) shares are -36.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.34% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 114.90% this quarter before jumping 37.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $307.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $187.49 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $167.41 million and $220.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 83.60% before dropping -14.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -31.05% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 25.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -9.51% annually.

PTCT Dividends

PTC Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PTC Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.