Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2023, The Stock Is Down -35.25% Year-To-Date

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.01, to imply an increase of 1.48% or $0.57 in intraday trading. The PRTA share’s 52-week high remains $79.65, putting it -104.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.51. The company has a valuation of $2.09B, with an average of 0.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 715.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) trade information

After registering a 1.48% upside in the last session, Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.57, jumping 1.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.20%, and 10.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.25%. Short interest in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) saw shorts transact 6.85 million shares and set a 10.85 days time to cover.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Prothena Corporation plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) shares are -46.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.74% against 15.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1,116.70% this quarter before falling -48.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 72.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.91 million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $49.92 million and $2.17 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.51% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -15.42% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.60% annually.

PRTA Dividends

Prothena Corporation plc has its next earnings report out between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Prothena Corporation plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s Major holders

Prothena Corporation plc insiders hold 4.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.44% of the shares at 104.30% float percentage. In total, 99.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by EcoR1 Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.58 million shares (or 21.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $790.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 7.91 million shares, or about 14.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $540.28 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2.14 million shares. This is just over 4.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $113.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.66 million, or 3.10% of the shares, all valued at about 113.08 million.