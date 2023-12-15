Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) Is Worth A Gamble At $143.18

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG)’s traded shares stood at 4.27 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $143.18, to imply a decrease of -1.02% or -$1.48 in intraday trading. The PG share’s 52-week high remains $158.38, putting it -10.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $135.83. The company has a valuation of $337.46B, with an average of 7.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) trade information

After registering a -1.02% downside in the latest session, Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 148.65, dropping -1.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.36%, and -5.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.53%. Short interest in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) saw shorts transact 13.73 million shares and set a 2.17 days time to cover.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Procter & Gamble Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) shares are -4.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.81% against 1.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.90% this quarter before jumping 6.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $21.64 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.6 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.96% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 9.01% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.80% annually.

PG Dividends

Procter & Gamble Co. has its next earnings report out on January 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Procter & Gamble Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.83, with the share yield ticking at 2.67% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG)’s Major holders

Procter & Gamble Co. insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.78% of the shares at 66.84% float percentage. In total, 66.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 224.95 million shares (or 9.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.13 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 158.34 million shares, or about 6.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $24.03 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 73.5 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.15 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 56.12 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 8.52 billion.