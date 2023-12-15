NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 3.62% Gain

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s traded shares stood at 17.73 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $492.26, to imply an increase of 1.81% or $8.76 in intraday trading. The NVDA share’s 52-week high remains $505.48, putting it -2.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $138.84. The company has a valuation of $1215.87B, with an average of 39.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 43.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

After registering a 1.81% upside in the latest session, NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 493.83, jumping 1.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.62%, and 0.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 236.84%. Short interest in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw shorts transact 24.94 million shares and set a 0.57 days time to cover.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NVIDIA Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) shares are 15.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 267.96% against -11.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 410.20% this quarter before jumping 380.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 118.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 32 analysts is $20.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 29 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.1 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.05 billion and $6.52 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 231.30% before jumping 223.70% in the following quarter.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corp has its next earnings report out on February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NVIDIA Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.17, with the share yield ticking at 0.03% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

NVIDIA Corp insiders hold 4.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.57% of the shares at 71.46% float percentage. In total, 68.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 201.39 million shares (or 8.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $85.19 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 182.1 million shares, or about 7.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $77.03 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 73.27 million shares. This is just over 2.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.0 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 58.88 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 24.91 billion.