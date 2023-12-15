Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) Have Gained 106.27% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s traded shares stood at 4.56 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.40, to imply a decrease of -0.53% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The NU share’s 52-week high remains $8.87, putting it -5.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.39. The company has a valuation of $39.92B, with an average of 20.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 25.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) trade information

After registering a -0.53% downside in the latest session, Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.68, dropping -0.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.13%, and 2.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 106.27%. Short interest in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) saw shorts transact 51.7 million shares and set a 1.62 days time to cover.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nu Holdings Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) shares are 11.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 450.00% against 9.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 300.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 65.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.31 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.37 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.45 billion and $1.53 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 59.00% before jumping 54.50% in the following quarter.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd has its next earnings report out on February 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nu Holdings Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Nu Holdings Ltd insiders hold 20.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.51% of the shares at 88.63% float percentage. In total, 70.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd.. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 252.32 million shares (or 7.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.11 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Galileo (ptc) Ltd with 239.21 million shares, or about 6.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.0 billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 63.8 million shares. This is just over 1.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $533.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 51.73 million, or 1.44% of the shares, all valued at about 432.18 million.