Now Is The Time To Build A Position In WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.40. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.01, to imply an increase of 4.43% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The WOW share’s 52-week high remains $12.45, putting it -210.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.81. The company has a valuation of $335.36M, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 450.61K shares over the past 3 months.

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) trade information

After registering a 4.43% upside in the last session, WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.19, jumping 4.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.26%, and 5.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.98%. Short interest in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) saw shorts transact 1.25 million shares and set a 1.58 days time to cover.

WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing WideOpenWest Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) shares are -48.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9,966.67% against -6.40%.

WOW Dividends

WideOpenWest Inc has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WideOpenWest Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)’s Major holders

WideOpenWest Inc insiders hold 4.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.57% of the shares at 91.58% float percentage. In total, 87.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Crestview Partners III GP, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 31.53 million shares (or 37.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $266.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nine Ten Capital Management LLC with 5.83 million shares, or about 6.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $49.22 million.

We also have John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and BBH Partner Fund-Small Cap Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd holds roughly 1.75 million shares. This is just over 2.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.7 million, or 2.03% of the shares, all valued at about 14.01 million.