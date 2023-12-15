Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)’s traded shares stood at 6.04 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.41, to imply an increase of 1.07% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The WBA share’s 52-week high remains $40.28, putting it -58.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.68. The company has a valuation of $21.95B, with an average of 16.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) trade information

After registering a 1.07% upside in the latest session, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.86, jumping 1.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.72%, and 17.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.99%. Short interest in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) saw shorts transact 47.41 million shares and set a 4.78 days time to cover.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) shares are -22.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -15.08% against -26.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -45.70% this quarter before falling -16.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $34.85 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2024, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $35.84 billion.

WBA Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has its next earnings report out on January 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.96, with the share yield ticking at 7.72% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)’s Major holders

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc insiders hold 17.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.99% of the shares at 73.81% float percentage. In total, 60.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 75.71 million shares (or 8.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.16 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 66.95 million shares, or about 7.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.91 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 22.89 million shares. This is just over 2.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $652.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.05 million, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about 485.76 million.