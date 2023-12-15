Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT)

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s traded shares stood at 20.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.23, to imply an increase of 3.82% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The LYFT share’s 52-week high remains $18.36, putting it -20.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.85. The company has a valuation of $5.99B, with an average of 19.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

After registering a 3.82% upside in the last session, Lyft Inc (LYFT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.42, jumping 3.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.53%, and 44.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.20%. Short interest in Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw shorts transact 49.97 million shares and set a 2.93 days time to cover.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lyft Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lyft Inc (LYFT) shares are 44.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 136.67% against 24.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 30 analysts is $1.22 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 22 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.11 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.18 billion and $981.42 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.80% before jumping 12.90% in the following quarter.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lyft Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Lyft Inc insiders hold 9.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.88% of the shares at 89.08% float percentage. In total, 80.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 55.31 million shares (or 14.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $530.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 30.32 million shares, or about 8.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $290.79 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lyft Inc (LYFT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 21.77 million shares. This is just over 5.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $276.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.73 million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about 93.26 million.