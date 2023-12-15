Now Is The Time To Build A Position In iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.32, to imply an increase of 33.60% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The ICCT share’s 52-week high remains $20.70, putting it -1468.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $11.81M, with an average of 86580.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 148.71K shares over the past 3 months.

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) trade information

After registering a 33.60% upside in the latest session, iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1000, jumping 33.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 38.13%, and -7.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -87.05%. Short interest in iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) saw shorts transact 87630.0 shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

ICCT Dividends

iCoreConnect Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. iCoreConnect Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT)’s Major holders

iCoreConnect Inc. insiders hold 35.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.25% of the shares at 8.13% float percentage. In total, 5.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 3.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC with 69850.0 shares, or about 0.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $88709.0.

We also have RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and Tidal ETF Tr-Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd holds roughly 67520.0 shares. This is just over 0.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85750.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19265.0, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about 24466.0.