Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.63, to imply a decrease of -9.66% or -$0.71 in intraday trading. The HRTG share’s 52-week high remains $9.79, putting it -47.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.56. The company has a valuation of $258.75M, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 398.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) trade information

After registering a -9.66% downside in the latest session, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.25, dropping -9.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.74%, and -11.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 268.40%. Short interest in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) saw shorts transact 0.57 million shares and set a 1.15 days time to cover.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) shares are 60.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 141.08% against 12.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -14.60% this quarter before jumping 9.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $185.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $189.48 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $174.59 million and $165.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.00% before jumping 14.30% in the following quarter.

HRTG Dividends

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)’s Major holders

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. insiders hold 25.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.53% of the shares at 58.38% float percentage. In total, 43.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rutabaga Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.26 million shares (or 4.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 1.25 million shares, or about 4.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.82 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.86 million shares. This is just over 3.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.35 million, or 1.38% of the shares, all valued at about 1.36 million.