Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI)

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI)’s traded shares stood at 2.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.93, to imply an increase of 0.34% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The DBI share’s 52-week high remains $13.44, putting it -50.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.14. The company has a valuation of $507.76M, with an average of 3.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) trade information

After registering a 0.34% upside in the last session, Designer Brands Inc (DBI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.30, jumping 0.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.94%, and -14.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.69%. Short interest in Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) saw shorts transact 10.26 million shares and set a 7.65 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Designer Brands Inc (DBI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Designer Brands Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Designer Brands Inc (DBI) shares are -1.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -65.95% against -8.50%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.96% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -65.39% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.68% annually.

DBI Dividends

Designer Brands Inc has its next earnings report out between November 29 and December 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Designer Brands Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 2.24% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI)’s Major holders

Designer Brands Inc insiders hold 17.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.33% of the shares at 123.62% float percentage. In total, 102.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.22 million shares (or 16.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $82.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 5.89 million shares, or about 11.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $59.45 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Pacer Small Cap U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Designer Brands Inc (DBI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.32 million shares. This is just over 6.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.84 million, or 3.66% of the shares, all valued at about 18.35 million.