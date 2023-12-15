Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE)’s traded shares stood at 5.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.22, to imply an increase of 0.29% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The CERE share’s 52-week high remains $41.75, putting it -1.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.59. The company has a valuation of $7.43B, with an average of 8.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE) trade information

After registering a 0.29% upside in the last session, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.60, jumping 0.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.22%, and 61.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.69%. Short interest in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE) saw shorts transact 7.72 million shares and set a 9.62 days time to cover.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) shares are 16.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.19% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.70% this quarter before jumping 11.90% for the next one.

CERE Dividends

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE)’s Major holders

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc insiders hold 15.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.11% of the shares at 96.83% float percentage. In total, 82.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Investors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 60.2 million shares (or 38.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.91 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 23.49 million shares, or about 14.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $746.87 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 5.77 million shares. This is just over 3.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $136.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.93 million, or 1.22% of the shares, all valued at about 61.32 million.