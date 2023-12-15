Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)’s traded shares stood at 11.8 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $70.74, to imply an increase of 7.81% or $5.13 in intraday trading. The ARM share’s 52-week high remains $69.00, putting it 2.46% up since that peak but still an impressive 34.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.50. The company has a valuation of $72.52B, with an average of 6.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

After registering a 7.81% upside in the last session, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 71.79, jumping 7.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.28%, and 32.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.24%. Short interest in Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) saw shorts transact 11.15 million shares and set a 2.46 days time to cover.

ARM Dividends

Arm Holdings plc. ADR has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arm Holdings plc. ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)’s Major holders

Arm Holdings plc. ADR insiders hold 90.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.71% of the shares at 82.77% float percentage. In total, 7.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.37 million shares (or 0.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rheos Capital Works Inc. with 90000.0 shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.82 million.

We also have Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF holds roughly 46815.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21272.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 1.14 million.