Now Is The Time To Build A Position In American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s traded shares stood at 6.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.48, to imply a decrease of -0.76% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The AAL share’s 52-week high remains $19.08, putting it -31.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.86. The company has a valuation of $9.46B, with an average of 41.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 36.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

After registering a -0.76% downside in the latest session, American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.65, dropping -0.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.22%, and 16.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.83%. Short interest in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) saw shorts transact 67.65 million shares and set a 2.08 days time to cover.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Airlines Group Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) shares are -12.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 380.00% against -11.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -97.40% this quarter before falling -660.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $13.03 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.57 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.19 billion and $12.2 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.20% before jumping 3.00% in the following quarter.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc has its next earnings report out between January 24 and January 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Airlines Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.